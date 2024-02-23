Left Menu

5 held for reckless, negligent driving in Delhi's Vikaspuri

According to the reports, a group of miscreants in around 20 to 25 cars were creating a nuisance on the Vikaspuri flyover going towards Peeragarhi. They were seen bursting colour bombs and driving in a zig-zag manner, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public despite Section 144 CrPC being in force

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 12:35 IST
Delhi police book 5 hooligans for reckless and negligent driving (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were booked in a joint action by Delhi Police for reckless and negligent driving in Vikaspuri. Five vehicles were seized and five accused identified as Subeer Singh, Naam Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh- all residents of Tilak Nagar in the national capital were apprehended.

According to the reports, a group of miscreants in around 20 to 25 cars were creating a nuisance on the Vikaspuri flyover going towards Peeragarhi. They were seen bursting colour bombs and driving in a zig-zag manner, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public despite Section 144 CrPC being in force Local police and traffic police decided to take strict action against such activity, the Delhi Police said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 and 188 of IPC. The offenders and their vehicles have been identified and apprehended from Tilak Nagar according to DCP West, Vichitra Veer A dedicated team comprising of Sub Inspector Devender Yadav, Head Constable Ravinder and Ct. Mahender was constituted under Inspector Rajveer Singh SHO Vikaspuri.

"The team was specifically tasked to identify the offending vehicles available in the video footage provided by the complainant in his complaint. With the help of details provided by traffic and CCTV footage, the team identified and apprehended five persons from Tilak Nagar along with vehicles," said Delhi police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

