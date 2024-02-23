Left Menu

Jharkhand HC refuses to quash defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Amit Shah

On February 16, Gandhi's written version was presented in the court, after which the bench of Justice Ambujnath had reserved the decision.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 14:07 IST
Jharkhand HC refuses to quash defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Amit Shah
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quash the proceedings against him in the trial court in a criminal defamation suit filed for his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah in 2018. On February 16, Gandhi's written version was presented in the court, after which the bench of Justice Ambujnath had reserved the decision.

The matter pertains to an election speech made by the former Congress president during the 2018 Congress session in Chaibasa. BJP leader Naveen Jha, who has filed the defamation suit in Jharkhand High Court, had alleged Rahul Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president Amit Shah.

Gandhi was granted bail on February 20, by a special court in Sultanpur in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 that year during Karnataka elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024