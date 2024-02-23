Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party to contest three Lok Sabha seats in Assam: Party's North Eastern states incharge

"AAP will contest in three seats in Assam. We have opened party offices in 176 village panchayats in Sonitpur. We are fully prepared to fight in these three seats. We have already announced our candidates for Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Guwahati seats. We want that, all opposition parties should help us in these three seats and there should be only one candidate in these three seats. We will extend our support to the INDI alliance in the other 11 seats in Assam," Rajesh Sharma said.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party reiterated that the party will contest three seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and it will help the INDI alliance in the other 11 seats in the state, said Aam Aadmi Party, North Eastern States incharge. Rajesh Sharma, In-charge, of AAP (North Eastern States) said that AAP has already declared its candidates for Guwahati, Sonitpur and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

"AAP will contest in three seats in Assam. We have opened party offices in 176 village panchayats in Sonitpur. We are fully prepared to fight in these three seats. We have already announced our candidates for Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Guwahati seats. We want that, all opposition parties should help us in these three seats and there should be only one candidate in these three seats. We will extend our support to the INDI alliance in the other 11 seats in Assam," Rajesh Sharma said. Earlier, Sources said the Congress and AAP parties have finalised their seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Thursday.

As per the sources, both parties have locked the deal for a four-three alliance, with the AAP contesting on four and Congress settling for three. The seat-sharing alliance came through after several rounds of deliberations this week and today, as well as a meeting held at KC Venugopal's house in Delhi.

During the meeting, KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik were present from the Congress side, while Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi were representing the AAP. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha the BJP won all seven seats from Delhi. In the 2004 elections the Congress had won 6 seats and the BJP 1 seat while in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls the Congress won all 7 seats in Delhi.

In addition to this, it has also been learned that the Congress is likely to give AAP one seat in Haryana, while AAP will support the Congress for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party had dominated the assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 assembly election and 62 of 70 assembly seats in the 2020 elections.

In Gujarat, the AAP is demanding three seats in a potential alliance with the Congress, however, a final agreement on this is awaited. (ANI)

