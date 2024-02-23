SJVN Ltd begins commercial operation of its 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in UP

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule ‘A’ Central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, Government of India, has begun the successful commercial operation of its 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh today, February 23, 2024. With this milestone, the total installed power capacity of SJVN stands at 2,277 MW, with ten power stations currently operational.

The 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station has been executed by SJVN through its renewable arm, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) at a cost of Rs. 281 crores. The annual revenue from energy generated is expected to be approximately Rs. 32 crores. The project will generate 107 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is estimated to be 2,477 million units.

Sharing this achievement, Chairperson & Managing Director, Smt. Geeta Kapur said that SJVN is committed to increase the country’s non-fossil-fuel-based energy generation and help achieve the target of Net Zero by the year 2070.

SGEL secured this grid-connected solar project in November 2022, at a tariff of Rs. 2.98 per unit through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding Process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). The Power Purchase Agreement has been inked with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for a period of 25 years.

SJVN has commissioned multiple renewable projects in recent times, thus paving the path for achieving its shared vision of attaining an installed capacity of 25 GW by the year 2030 and 50 GW by the year 2040.

