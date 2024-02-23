PM to dedicate NTPC's 1600MW Lara thermal plant on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Station and lay foundation stone for another 1,600MW of the plant under Stage-II in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday.

While Stage-I of the station is built with an investment of approximately Rs 15,800 crore, the Stage-II of the project will be constructed on the available land of Stage-I, a power ministry statement said.

No additional land will be required for the expansion. Stage-II will entail an investment of Rs 15,530 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate Stage-I (2x800 MW) of Lara Super Thermal Power Station and lay foundation stone of Stage-II (2x800 MW) through video-conferencing on 24th February, 2024, it stated.

Coal for this pit-head power station/project will be supplied from NTPC's Talaipalli Coal block through Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system, thus ensuring the country with supply of low-cost electricity with 24x7 availability.

Equipped with highly-efficient Super Critical technology (for Stage-I) and Ultra Super Critical technology (for Stage-II), all the units will ensure relatively less Specific Coal Consumption and Carbon-Dioxide emissions.

While 50 per cent power from both Stage-I & II is allocated to the state of Chhattisgarh, the project will play a crucial role in improving the power scenario in several other states, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In another statement, the NTPC said that the first solar project of its arm NTPC REL at Chhattargarh in Rajasthan declared commercial operation of 70 MW on 21 st February 2024 (begins commercial power supply).

With this, it stated that the NTPC Group installed capacity has reached 73958 MW.

At present, the NTPC-REL has 17 projects under execution, with a total capacity exceeding 6000 MW.

With this, the total RE operational capacity of NTPC Group now stands at 3448 MW.

The slated full capacity of Chhattargarh Solar project is 150 MW and is expected to be commissioned by March 2024.

The capacity was won under SECI-Tranche:III and the beneficiary of this project is Rajasthan.

This project is designed to generate 370 million units of energy per year, sufficient for 60,000 households, while also saving 3 lakhs tons of CO2 emissions every year and conserving 1000 MMTPA of water. This is adequate for over 5000 households in a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)