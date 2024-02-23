Himachal Pradesh: Teachers Association thank CM Sukhu for increase in honorarium

A delegation of Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers Association called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and conveyed their appreciation for an honorarium of increase of Rs 1,900 per month in their pay for 2024-2025. "A delegation of Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers Association led by Press Secretary Suman Thakur called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and expressed gratitude to him for increasing their honorarium by Rs 1,900 per month in the budget for the year 2024-25," per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

An honorarium is a small fee paid for a service that is usually done for free. It's more of a thank you than a real, substantial paycheck. It is a small amount of money that's paid once for a service. As per the release, the Chief Minister said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme, keeping in mind the interests of the employees, and announcing that it will give a four percent dearness allowance.

The members of the delegation said that the interests of all the employees were safe in the present state government and that many benefits were being provided to the employees during the last 14 months of its tenure, according to the release. In the last budget also, the state government increased the honorarium of computer teachers by Rs 2,000, thereby benefiting about 1,321 computer teachers working in the state, it added.

Presidents of all the districts, members of the state executive and officials were present in the delegation. (ANI)

