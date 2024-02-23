SSB inks MoU with Bengaluru institute to provide high-class education for wards of its troops

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based United World Academy, offering world-class, affordable education for children of its serving and retired personnel. The MoU was signed by Pradeep Kumar Gupta, Inspector General of the SSB and KC Vijaya Kumar, President of the United World Academy, Bangalore.

The objective of the agreement is to provide high-quality education to the wards of martyrs and serving or retired SSB personnel. United World Academy's schools are located in Koramangala, Centre, Whitefield and Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and provide education to schoolchildren from nursery to grade 12.

SSB Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, expressed his satisfaction over the collaboration during his address, highlighting the importance of securing the future of SSB children through such initiatives. "The institute will offer 100 free seats to the wards of martyrs and serving and retired SSB personnel, where admission fees and all academic fees are waived. The school also provides facilities for a gym, pool, football ground and other sports activities," the SSB Director General told ANI while speaking on the sidelines of the event.

The MoU signing event was broadcasted to all establishments of the force via video conference and streamed live on the YouTube channel of the SSB, ensuring wider dissemination of the collaboration's significance and benefits. This partnership underscores the commitment of the SSB and United World Academy to prioritize education and welfare initiatives for the families of SSB personnel, contributing to their overall well-being and future prospects.

The SSB is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, primarily tasked with the responsibility of guarding India's international borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It was created in 1963, and at that time, it was called the Special Services Bureau. The name had been changed to Sashastra Seema Bal after it was given charge of the Nepal border. The primary role of the SSB is to safeguard the security of assigned international borders (Nepal and Bhutan) of India and promote a sense of security amongst the people living in border regions. (ANI)

