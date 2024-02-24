Custom officials seize over 4.65 kg gold worth Rs 2.49 cr at Mumbai Airport
According to the Airport Commisionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, gold was concealed in dry iron, frame of check-in bag, clothes worn, on the body of the pax, body cavity, check-in and cabin bag.
Mumbai Customs seized over 4.65 Kg of gold valued at Rs 2.49 crores across 12 different cases on Friday. According to the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, gold was concealed in dry iron, frame of check-in bag, clothes worn, on the body of the pax, body cavity, check-in and cabin bag.
Earlier on February 22, Mumbai Customs seized over 8 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crores and five iPhones across eight different cases. Gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, hand bag. (ANI)
