Odisha approves 27 new industrial projects worth Rs 6,134 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 12:35 IST
The Odisha government has approved 27 new industrial projects to the tune of Rs 6,134 crore across sectors, a senior official said on Saturday.

The proposals got the state government's nod at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P K Jena on Friday.

The potential sectors include aluminium, renewable power, manufacturing, aerospace and defence, food processing, apparel and textiles and IT infrastructure, the official said.

The proposed projects are likely to create employment for 42,275 people, Jena said.

In the aerospace and defence sector, Premier Explosives will set up a plant in Rayagada for an investment of Rs 864 crore, while in renewable power, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd will come up with a Rs 787.48-crore project in Kandhamal, officials said.

In the manufacturing space, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd will initiate a 35,000-MT unit for Rs 438.92 crore, and a combined investment of Rs 709.13 crore is expected in IT infrastructure, they added.

