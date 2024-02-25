Left Menu

Farmers unhappy in BJP rule, forced to protest for measures to boost income: Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out the BJP government at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused it of trying to influence institutions and said farmers are forced to resort to agitation for measures to increase their income

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 08:12 IST
Farmers unhappy in BJP rule, forced to protest for measures to boost income: Akhilesh Yadav
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out the BJP government at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused it of trying to influence institutions and said farmers are forced to resort to agitation for measures to increase their income. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers over their demands. Some farmer organisations in Punjab had announced a 'Delhi chalo' protest demanding a law on MSP.

"Our party is a party of farmers, we stand with their demand. When it comes to the respect and rights of our farmer brothers, we stood with them earlier as well and will continue to do so," Yadav said here. "People who had raised the slogan of 'Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan, Jai Vigyan', farmers are unhappy in their rule and are resorting to agitation for steps to increase their income. Unemployed are not getting jobs and if they are writing exams (for jobs), the papers are getting leaked," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier condemned the use of tear gas on protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border and questioned the 'Amritkaal' under BJP rule. To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13.

During the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers had proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. The government has said it is ready for further discussions with protesting farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024