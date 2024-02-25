"We are all thankful to Modi Ji": Priests at Beyt Dwarka Temple express happiness ahead of PM's visit

Preparations are in full swing at the Beyt Dwarka Temple in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Pooja and Darshan today. The priests of the temple also congratulated PM Modi for the Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka.

After having a darshan at the temple, PM Modi will inaugurate the Sudarshan Bridge. Speaking to ANI, Jignesh Joshi, Priest in Beyt Dwarka Temple, said, "This is the first time PM Modi will come to Dwarka for darshan. The most beautiful thing is that the bridge that will be opened is in the name of God 'Sudarshan'. Everyone will remember this. We are all thankful to Modi ji. We cannot even explain our happiness in words. Many good wishes to PM Modi from all the priests."

Dharam Thakar, Pandaji in Beyt Dwarka Temple said that the Sudarshan Setu is not just a bridge, it is a feeling. "This Sudarshan Bridge is the solution to all the problems faced by the villagers here. PM Modi had decided that Dwarka would also be included in 'Viksit Bharat'. For this, we want to thank the Prime Minister," he said.

Mehul Joshi, another priest said that Lord Ram built Ram Setu, and similarly, PM Modi is going to inaugurate Sudarshan Bridge. This bridge was a great need for the people of Dwarka. Ahead of the inauguration of his 'dream project', the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will be a momentous occasion for Gujarat's developmental journey.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity." The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometres, holds immense signficance for both residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple.

Initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, the bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka. The 2.5 km bridge is being built for Rs 978 crore.

The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity. (ANI)

