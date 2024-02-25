Ukraine tripled weapons production last year, minister says

Ukraine tripled its weapons production last year and 500 companies are now working in the country's defence sector, Kyiv's strategic industries minister said on Sunday.

Oleksandr Kamyshin said during a televised address in Kyiv that the figure included 100 state and 400 private companies and that Ukraine this year plans "to considerably increase ammunition production."

