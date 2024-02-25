Left Menu

Uttarakhand getting investments, creating employment, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Global Investors Summit, organised in December last year, saying the state witnessed foreign investment and MoUs worth 3.5 lakh crore signed during the summit. Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the hill state as a wedding destination and for appealing to people to visit the state.

"A large number of people are moving towards Uttarakhand. At the Global Investors Summit, you witnessed Uttarakhand's growth. This summit is a big opportunity for us. More than 3.5 lakh crore MoUs had been signed, and 50 countries from all over the world invested in Uttarakhand. This will create employment for the youth of the state," said Dhami while addressing a gathering in Dehradun on Sunday. "I would like to thank the prime minister for promoting Uttarakhand as a wedding destination by appealing to the people of the whole nation to do weddings and other religious activities in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, instead of going to foreign destinations. Our government is also working in that direction to develop infrastructure accordingly," added Dhami.

On Saturday, CM Dhami lauded works done under PM Modi's leadership in the health sector while welcoming the doctors and students who came to a convention in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

