Uttarakhand Assembly to present budget tomorrow

The Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session is set to commence tomorrow in Dehradun, where the government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to present a budget of approximately Rs 90 thousand crores. To maintain peace during the session, the Dehradun district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly complex.

The Uttarakhand government will table the 'Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill' in the assembly during the upcoming budget session to deal strictly with miscreants damaging government and private property during protests Under this bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance. To compensate for the loss, a tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge.

Earlier, in January, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a 'Pre-Budget Dialogue' program in Dehradun and asked for suggestions from fellow countrymen.He stressed the importance of inclusivity, stating that the Budget should reflect the sentiments, aspirations, and expectations of everyone. Dhami highlighted the need to incorporate the concerns and solutions for the common people in the Budget.

"We have started an initiative - we seek everyone's suggestions for the Budget. This Budget is not just a government document, that it will be presented in a format. I believe that it should be inclusive of everyone's sentiments, aspirations and expectations. The needs of the common people and the solutions for them should be included in the Budget. Ever since I started shouldering this responsibility (as the CM), we have considered public participation important. Budget should be as per the sentiments of the people," CM Dhami said in a public address. Earlier this month, Uttarakhand became India's first state to pass the Uniform Civil Code. Earlier on February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day in the history of Uttarakhand."

He emphasized that the legislation benefits every section of society, asserting that a government promise to the people has been fulfilled. (ANI)

