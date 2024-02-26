UP: Union Minister Rajnath Singh to attend Gomti Nagar railway station inauguration

Union Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Lucknow today to attend the inauguration ceremony of a world-class Gomti Nagar railway station and several other projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation around 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 41,000 crores on February 26 via video conferencing.

"I shall be in Lucknow today to attend the inauguration ceremony of a world-class Gomti Nagar railway station and several other projects. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Gomti Nagar Railway Station and 2000 other Railway infrastructure projects spread across the country. It is going to be a historic day in the history of Indian Railways," Union Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore. To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air Concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in the upper and lower basements.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. "These stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs. 19,000 crores. These stations will act as 'City Centers', integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like a roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, intermodal connectivity, an improved modern facade, a kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc. They will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture," the official release said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 1500 road bridges and underpasses. These road overbridges and underpasses are spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs. 21,520 crores. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve capacity, and efficiency of rail travel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)