"Historic day for our Railways": PM Modi ahead of inauguration of 553 Amrit Bharat stations

Ahead of the laying the foundation stone and inaugurating around 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore, including the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed it as a historic day for the Indian Railways. "Today is a historic day for our Railways. At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation. In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people" Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

He will inaugurate the various projects via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore. To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like Air Concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in the upper and lower basements.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. "These stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs. 19,000 crores. These stations will act as 'City Centers', integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like a roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, intermodal connectivity, an improved modern facade, a kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc. They will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture," the official release said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 1500 road bridges and underpasses. These road overbridges and underpasses are spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs. 21,520 crores. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve capacity, and efficiency of rail travel. (ANI)

