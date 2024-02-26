Left Menu

Noida Police issue traffic advisory ahead of farmers' tractor march; Delhi-bound commuters urged to take metro

In view of the tractor march in Noida by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads.

Noida Police issue traffic advisory ahead of farmers' tractor march; Delhi-bound commuters urged to take metro
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In view of the tractor march in Noida by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that they will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary.

To mitigate congestion, commuters heading to Delhi are encouraged to utilize metro services. Restrictions on various types of goods vehicles will be enforced along specific routes, such as from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing farmers' protest, work to open the road below the Singhu Border flyover, which was sealed in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, has begun, according to a Delhi Police source.

The source mentioned that the lanes on the road below the flyover are being opened one by one. The Singhu border, the gateway to Haryana and Punjab, was closed on February 13 due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March. However, alternative routes were opened for vehicular movements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

