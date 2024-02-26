Left Menu

Corruption case: Madras HC sets aside special court order discharging DMK minister I Periyasamy

Madras High Court on Monday set aside a 2023 special court order discharging DMK minister I Periyasamy in connection with a corruption case.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:02 IST
Corruption case: Madras HC sets aside special court order discharging DMK minister I Periyasamy
DMK minister I Periyasamy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madras High Court on Monday set aside a 2023 special court order discharging DMK minister I Periyasamy in connection with a corruption case. Justice N Anand Venkatesh allowed suo motu revision initiated by the High Court and directed the special court to recommence the trial and complete it on or before March 31.

Further details on the court ruling are awaited. Periyasamy is the third minister of the Stalin cabinet who stands to lose his job due to allegations of corruption.

Earlier, Minister Senthil Balaji, was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. Senthil Balaji recently tendered his resignation, eight months after his arrest by the ED.

Another Tamil Nadu Minister facing corruption charges is Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi. He was sentenced to 3 years simple imprisonment by the Madras High Court on December 21 in a disproportionate assets case. The court stayed the sentence imposed to allow him to appeal before the Supreme Court. Other ministers like EV Velu are also facing probes. Earlier, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple premises allegedly linked to Velu. Sources say that during the raid the department seized allegedly incriminating materials and documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024