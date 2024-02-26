Corruption case: Madras HC sets aside special court order discharging DMK minister I Periyasamy

Madras High Court on Monday set aside a 2023 special court order discharging DMK minister I Periyasamy in connection with a corruption case. Justice N Anand Venkatesh allowed suo motu revision initiated by the High Court and directed the special court to recommence the trial and complete it on or before March 31.

Further details on the court ruling are awaited. Periyasamy is the third minister of the Stalin cabinet who stands to lose his job due to allegations of corruption.

Earlier, Minister Senthil Balaji, was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. Senthil Balaji recently tendered his resignation, eight months after his arrest by the ED.

Another Tamil Nadu Minister facing corruption charges is Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi. He was sentenced to 3 years simple imprisonment by the Madras High Court on December 21 in a disproportionate assets case. The court stayed the sentence imposed to allow him to appeal before the Supreme Court. Other ministers like EV Velu are also facing probes. Earlier, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple premises allegedly linked to Velu. Sources say that during the raid the department seized allegedly incriminating materials and documents. (ANI)

