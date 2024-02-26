Left Menu

Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 cr on Day 1 of Budget session

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:48 IST
Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 cr on Day 1 of Budget session
Represenatative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 crore on the first day of the Budget session of the state assembly.

State finance minister Ajit Pawar tabled the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, in the legislative assembly, followed by the council.

''I table the supplementary demands of Rs 8,609.17 crore before the House,'' Pawar said. As per the supplementary demand note, demands of Rs 2,210 crore were for financial assistance to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the unseasonal showers, hailstorms and water scarcity.

During the winter session in December last year, supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore were tabled in the state legislature and eventually cleared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024