Drug peddler nabbed in Assam with brown sugar

In a joint operation, police and Assam Rifles seized 126 grams of brown sugar and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:39 IST
Assam Police with arrested drug peddler and seized 126 grams brown sugar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, Assam police and Assam Rifles seized 126 grams of brown sugar and apprehended a drug peddler from the state's Cachar district, officials said. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that based on secret information, a joint operation with Assam rifles was conducted at the Jaydhonpur area under the Dholai police station on Sunday.

"During the operation, the police apprehended a person, namely Baharul Islam (21 years old) and after a proper search, they found 10 numbers of soap cases containing brown sugar weighing about 126 grams. Thereafter, observing all formalities, the NDPS seized the items and arrested the accused person. Further legal action is being initiated," SP Mahatta said. On February 25, on the basis of secret information, a search operation was conducted by a team of Cachar district police in the godown of one unknown person in the village of Jaydhonpur under the Dholai police station, wherein 150 sacks suspected to be Burmese supari were recovered.

"During the search operation, 150 sacks suspected to be Burmese supari were recovered and seized under proper procedures. Further legal formalities are being observed," the senior police officer said. (ANI)

