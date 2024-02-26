SJVN Green Energy, Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation ink pact for 300 MW power supply
Wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited SGEL has signed the Power Usage Agreement PUA with Jammu Kashmir Power Corporation Limited JKPCL at Jammu on 23.02.2024 for 300 MW Solar Power Capacity, SJVN said in the filing to BSE.
SJVN Green Energy has said it has signed an agreement with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd to supply 300 MW of power. This 300 MW power shall be supplied to JKPCL from the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar project which is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme of IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) at a cost of Rs 5,491 crore, the company said. The project is being developed under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode and is slated for commissioning by July, 2024. ''Wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has signed the Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) at Jammu on 23.02.2024 for 300 MW Solar Power Capacity,'' SJVN said in the filing to BSE.
