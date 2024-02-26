Chinese Visa Scam case: Delhi Court reserves order on cognizance point on ED's chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram, others

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday reserved the order on cognizance point of Enforcement Directorate's Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in a money laundering case connected with Chinese Visa case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday after noting down the submissions of counsel representing the agency, listed the matter for March 16, 2024 for pronouncement of order.

The Enforcement Directorate has recently filed a prosecution complaint naming Karti Chidambaram, S Bhaskararaman and several others including several firms names as an accused, said the sources. In the case, Karti Chidambaram had earlier moved an anticipatory bail also in Delhi High Court where ASG SV Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate orally assured the court that no coercive action till the matter is pending.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had argued there is no material against the accused. No money laundering case is made out as there is no allegations that any money was given to Karti Chidambaram. If there is no money, it cannot be laundered. Still they registered the ECIR. The accused has joined the investigation and co-operating in the same. Senior Advocate Sibal also argued that the alleged transaction is of 2011 and they registered the case 2022.

There is apprehension of arrest as they registered the ECIR within ten days of registration of FIR by CBI. I am named in that ECIR, they can arrest me anytime without even calling me or giving me notice. In the CBI case I have been given protection of 72 hours notice of before arrest. So that I can approach the court, Sibal argued.

Earlier he had argued that the value of alleged transaction is of Rs. 50 Lakh, it is less than one crore, in the view of this fact he should be granted bail. On the other hand ASG S V Raju submitted that the bail application is premature as there is no material we have in this case. We will investigate the case. Still they have apprehension of arrest, why do they have so. If no case is made out against them then why they have apprehension.

He argued that this application is premature as even no summon issued, only an ECIR registered. Therefore the apprehension of arrest is not genuine. CBI judge M K Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court on June 3, 2022 had dismissed all three applications moved by Karti Chidambaram, S. Bhaskararaman and Vikas Makharia. (ANI)

