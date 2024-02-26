Left Menu

Probe into KZN bus crash ferrying ANC supporters

The MEC said a team was deployed on the scene to work with all law enforcement agencies. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:02 IST
Probe into KZN bus crash ferrying ANC supporters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

An investigation has been launched into a bus crash which claimed the lives of nine people who were returning home to Mpumalanga after the African National Congress (ANC) election manifesto launch in Durban.

According to media reports, the bus accident happened at around 5 am in Paulpietersburg under the eDumbe Local Municipality in Zululand on Sunday.

“The law enforcement team on the scene has so far confirmed nine fatalities. However, they have not concluded the full recovery of the bus at the accident scene.

“Scores of other occupants sustained injuries, with four being more critical [and] they have all been taken to a local hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and experts will be deployed to assist with the forensic investigation,” KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said.

The MEC said a team was deployed on the scene to work with all law enforcement agencies. 

“The investigation has already started, and we are in touch with the bus owner. Our investigation is looking at the condition of the road, condition of the bus, weather during the times of the accident, and the condition of the driver,” Hlomuka said.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the ANC and all affected families and wished those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

The MEC encouraged road users, especially public transport movers, to be extra cautious on the road. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024