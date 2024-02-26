Left Menu

Railway connectivity and infrastructure have received new expansion under PM Modi in last 10 years: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated more than two thousand railway projects worth Rs 41 thousand crore. He said that, as a result of the strong leadership and foresight of the Prime Minister, railway connectivity and infrastructure have received new expansion in the last 10 years.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:51 IST
Railway connectivity and infrastructure have received new expansion under PM Modi in last 10 years: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated more than two thousand railway projects worth Rs 41 thousand crore He said that, as a result of the strong leadership and foresight of the Prime Minister, railway connectivity and infrastructure have received new expansion in the last 10 years.

The Chief Minister said, "In the field of Railways today, the gift of 554 Amrit Bharat stations by PM Narendra Modi also includes the laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three railway stations of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Kotdwar, Kashipur Junction and Tanakpur." CM Dhami said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the long-term needs of the stations and every need of the passengers will be taken care of by redeveloping the railway stations in a modern way.

He said that the availability of better public facilities is becoming possible only due to the guarantee of PM Modi and this is becoming the identity of the new India. PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation over 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores. Addressing the event, PM Modi called it a symbol of the work culture of 'New India'.

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," the Prime Minister said. He further affirmed confidence in returning the third term of the government.

"Today, the foundation stone for more than two thousand projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. Right now, the third term of this government is going to start in June. The scale and speed with which work has started is surprising everyone," he said. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024