Railway connectivity and infrastructure have received new expansion under PM Modi in last 10 years: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated more than two thousand railway projects worth Rs 41 thousand crore He said that, as a result of the strong leadership and foresight of the Prime Minister, railway connectivity and infrastructure have received new expansion in the last 10 years.

The Chief Minister said, "In the field of Railways today, the gift of 554 Amrit Bharat stations by PM Narendra Modi also includes the laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three railway stations of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Kotdwar, Kashipur Junction and Tanakpur." CM Dhami said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the long-term needs of the stations and every need of the passengers will be taken care of by redeveloping the railway stations in a modern way.

He said that the availability of better public facilities is becoming possible only due to the guarantee of PM Modi and this is becoming the identity of the new India. PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation over 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores. Addressing the event, PM Modi called it a symbol of the work culture of 'New India'.

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," the Prime Minister said. He further affirmed confidence in returning the third term of the government.

"Today, the foundation stone for more than two thousand projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. Right now, the third term of this government is going to start in June. The scale and speed with which work has started is surprising everyone," he said. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. (ANI)

