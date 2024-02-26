Left Menu

Congress candidates move High Court over election process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Congress candidates for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the notification for election for February 27, stating that the entire process should start "afresh".

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 20:41 IST
Congress candidates move High Court over election process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidates for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the notification for election for February 27, stating that the entire process should start "afresh". The petition has been filed by Gurpreet Singh and Nirmala Devi, who are Congress candidates for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Advocate Karanbir Singh, representing the Congress candidates, told ANI that they have challenged the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner that polling for the two posts will be held on February 27. The Supreme Court had declared AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the Chandigarh Mayoral polls last week. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra quashed the decision by Returning Officer Anil Masih through which be declared BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30.

Karanbir Singh said the fresh elections should be held "in a fair and transparent manner" to the two posts. "As per Supreme Court orders, the elections have to be held in accordance with the law and regulations," he said.

He also said that the matter will be taken up by the court on Tuesday morning. The Supreme Court last week found that the Returning Officer had on January 30 deliberately defaced eight ballots that were cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar so as to make them invalid.

The apex court had physically examined the ballot papers and found that they are not defaced. It directed that Kuldeep Kumar be declared as mayor with 20 votes (12 votes which he received and 8 which were for him and were defaced by Masih). "The eight votes which were treated as invalid by making those markings... counting the eight votes for the petitioner (AAP candidate Kumar) will make him have 20 votes. We direct that the election result by the Returning Officer is quashed. The petitioner is declared to be the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral polls," the bench had said in its order.

The elections for the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are to be presided over by Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar. Congress and AAP, who are part of INDIA bloc, had reached an understanding under which it was decided that AAP will fight the post of Mayor and Congress of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024