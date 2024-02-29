Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar dips after PCE data

The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed that inflation was in line with economists' expectations in January, but quickly pared losses in choppy trading. The Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in the month, while the core PCE price index gained 0.4%. The dollar index was last at 103.89, from around 103.98 before the data was released.

The Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in the month, while the core PCE price index gained 0.4%.

The dollar index was last at 103.89, from around 103.98 before the data was released. The euro was at $1.083400, up from $1.08285. The greenback fell to 149.98 yen , from 150.11. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

