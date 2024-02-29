Left Menu

Punjab police bust international narco smuggling cartel, weapon smuggling racket; 3 held

Amritsar Police on Thursday busted an international narco smuggling cartel backed by the US with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg of heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:13 IST
Punjab police bust international narco smuggling cartel, weapon smuggling racket; 3 held
Punjab police bust international narco smuggling cartel and inter-state weapon smuggling racket. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar Police on Thursday busted an international narco smuggling cartel backed by the US with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg of heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep (27) of New Shanti Nagar Bhajwara in Hoshiarpur.

Police teams have also impounded a vehicle being used for supplying heroin. Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on reliable input, police teams under the supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Singh Mander and DCP City Dr Pragya Jain, led by ADCP Investigation Navjot Singh, ACP Investigation Kuldeep Singh, and CIA Staff-3 Incharge Inspector Barinderjit Singh went to village Kajikot towards Chabal Road and accused Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep.

He said that during questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that they were receiving the heroin consignment from across the border on the instructions of Jasmeet alias Lucky based in the US. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that in a separate case, an MP-based weapon supply racket has also been busted by the Commissionerate Amritsar Police with the arrest of two persons after recovering four country-made pistols along with four magazines and 16 live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Harminderpal Singh (23) and Jatinderpal Singh alias Baba (20), both residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar. Police teams have also impounded the scooter on which they were going to deliver the weapon consignment. Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested five drug smugglers of Jasmeet alias Lucky module after recovering 6.2 kg of heroin, a car, Rs 3.80 lakh drug money, and 12 sims from their possession.

Sharing details of the weapon recovery case, CP Gurpreet Bhullar said that police teams arrested both the accused persons from the area of Pul Taranwala along the canal to Sultanwind Road when they were waiting for the person assigned to supply the pistols. Preliminary investigation has revealed that they had brought these pistols from Madhya Pradesh (MP) to supply them to criminal elements in Amritsar. He said that apart from finding out the previous relations of the accused, police teams are also investigating the matter from the financial point of view to freeze their bank accounts and properties.

CP Bhullar said that further investigation is on to ascertain the total quantity of drug and arms consignments recovered by the arrested accused so far. In this regard, the FIR has been registered under sections 21, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amritsar Police Station Maqboolpura, Amritsar.

In another case, the FIR dated February 28, 2024, has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sultanwind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2024: Will ETF Approval Ignite A Massive Rally? Why Is It Good For Retik Finance (RETIK)?

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2024: Will ETF Approval Ignite A Massive Ral...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: WHO says Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its knees'; More than a billion people worldwide are obese, WHO study finds and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its k...

 Global
3
Sensex, Nifty settle at new closing high levels in first part of special live trading session

Sensex, Nifty settle at new closing high levels in first part of special liv...

 India
4
Measles is one of the deadliest and most contagious infectious diseases – and one of the most easily preventable

Measles is one of the deadliest and most contagious infectious diseases – an...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024