BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

JP Nadda, national president of the BJP and representative for Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, tendered his official resignation from his position as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday. The chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted his resignation. "Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024," as per an official statement from the Rajya Sabha.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)