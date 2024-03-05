T'gana CM orders probe into 'irregularities' in sheep distribution scheme during BRS regime

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday ordered an inquiry by vigilance and enforcement officials on the alleged irregularities in the sheep distribution scheme during the previous BRS regime.

Reddy, who held a meeting with the officials of animal husbandry, fisheries and others, stated that a CAG report had pointed out the alleged irregularities and corruption in the scheme, an official release said.

During the meeting, he directed that the incentive amount of Rs four per litre given to dairy farmers be released at regular intervals beginning in April.

He also instructed that a veterinary hospital be built in every mandal and to continue the services of mobile veterinary clinics in the state.

