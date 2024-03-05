Left Menu

PM Modi visits Srimat Swami Smaranananda Maharaj in hospital, prays for swift recovery

Prime Minister Modi visited the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj, in a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday to inquire about his health.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:06 IST
PM Modi visits Srimat Swami Smaranananda Maharaj in hospital, prays for swift recovery
PM Modi visits Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj in hospital.(Photo: @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Modi visited the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj, in a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday to enquire about his health. In a post on 'X', PM Modi expressed his prayers for Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj's swift recovery, saying, 'We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery.

"Upon reaching Kolkata, went to the hospital and enquired about the health of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. We are all praying for his good health and quick recovery," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the esteemed President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. His teachings and spiritual guidance are a beacon of light for many, and his contributions to our society's spiritual growth and well-being cannot be overstated," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024