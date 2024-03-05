J-K: Samba Police attaches residential property worth Rs 32 lakh of drug peddler

The Samba Police attached a residential property worth Rs 32 lakh in Vijaypur town, which belonged to a notorious drug peddler. The drug peddler has been identified as Masoom Ali alias Kala.

The action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is linked with three cases registered at two different police stations. While two cases under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act were registered at Vijaypur police station, one case was registered under Sections 8, 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Samba police station.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the investigation conducted by Vijaypur Police. The property was prima facia acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler. Earlier on Monday, another residential house was attached by Samba Police as an action against drug dealers.

Earlier on Thursday, the Baramulla police attached properties worth around Rs 15 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The drug peddler whose properties were seized was identified as Afroza Begum resident of the Trumgund Hygam Sopore area in Baramulla district.

"Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (Single storied residential house worth approx. Rs. 15.00 lacs) belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Afroza Begum @ Affri wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Ganie Hamam at present Trumgund Hygam Sopore, District Baramulla," Baramulla police stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)