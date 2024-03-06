Left Menu

Himachal: Congress removes Sudhir Sharma who cross voted in Rajya Sabha polls as AICC Secy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sudhir Sharma from his position as All India National Congress (AICC) Secretary with immediate effect on Wednesday. Sharma is among the Congress MLAs who were disqualified after they cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:19 IST
Himachal: Congress removes Sudhir Sharma who cross voted in Rajya Sabha polls as AICC Secy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge removes AICC Secretary Sudhir Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday removed Himachal Pradesh MLA Sudhir Sharma, who was disqualified by the Assembly Speaker after he cross voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of All India National Congress (AICC) Secretary. A statement signed by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal stated that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary "with immediate effect."

Responding to the development Sharma, a former Himachal Pradesh minister, shared the statement on his social media platform X and wrote in Hindi "They have relieved me of the burden as if the entire burden was on my shoulders." "Chinta miti, chaahat gayi, manva beparwah, jisko kuch nahin chahiye, vo hi shahanshah," he wrote that loosely translates to Worries and desires are gone,the heart is carefree, the one who does not want anything is the emperor.

During the February 27, Rajya Sabha elections, Sharma was among the six Congress MLAs who cast their votes for the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost due to the cross voting. On February 29, the Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified all six Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law for defying their party whip.

The six Congress leaders - Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal have approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Speaker's decision. Rajinder Rana strongly criticised the Himachal government for the disqualification stating that the Chief Minister of the state has a 'small heart' and a 'small mindset'.

"We will soon go to court because the Speaker has arbitrarily decided to disqualify these members under pressure. The law has not been given due consideration. The Chief Minister of the state has a small heart and a small mindset," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024