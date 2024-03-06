US imposes new counter terror-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:43 IST
United States
- United States
The United States on Wednesday imposed new counter terrorism-related sanctions targeting two entities and two crude oil tankers, according to a post on the Treasury Department's website.
