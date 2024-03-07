BRIEF-China's EV maker GAC Aion lowers prices for Aion V Plus by as much as 23,000 yuan

CHINA'S EV MAKER GAC AION:

* LOWERS PRICES FOR AION V PLUS BY AS MUCH AS 23,000 YUAN ($3,196.00) ($1 = 7.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi)

