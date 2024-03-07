Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM participates in Nari Shakti Mahotsav, unveils projects of over Rs 1,000 crore

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 600 schemes worth Rs 1055.57 crore

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand CM participates in Nari Shakti Mahotsav, unveils projects of over Rs 1,000 crore
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of International Women's Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Nari Shakti' Mahotsav in Dehradun. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the state capital on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he talked about his government's decision to provide 30 per cent horizontal reservation to local women in state government services.

"The women of our state, through their tireless hard work, have made themselves economically capable and have also preserved the culture of Devbhoomi," he said. The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 600 schemes worth Rs 1055.57 crore. Of these, 270 schemes worth Rs 617.05 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone of 330 schemes worth Rs 438.52 crore was laid.

He said these projects will prove to be a developmental milestone. "To realize the dream of Viksit Uttarakhand, women have an important role to play," he said.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8th every year. It is a global day that recognizes the social, cultural, economic, and political achievements of women. It also calls for action to accelerate gender parity. Earlier in the day, all the priests of Chardham conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Uttarakhand.

The meeting took place at the Secretariat today, where the priests emphasized the necessity of a uniform civil code, stating that it is the need of the hour to give equal rights to the citizens of the state and to maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024