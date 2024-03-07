Left Menu

Czech farmers block traffic in Prague in protest against the government and EU agriculture policies

The street leading to the government office where the protesters planned to present their demands was completely blocked.Our goal is not to block the traffic in Prague, our goal is to present the problems in agriculture, said Martin Pycha, the head of the Czech Agricultural Association, one of the organizers of the protest.He apologised for the inconvenience caused to Prague commuters.A similar protest with farmers driving their tractors was held in Prague a month ago.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:50 IST
Czech farmers block traffic in Prague in protest against the government and EU agriculture policies
Representaive image
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech farmers blocked traffic in Prague on Thursday, cramming the streets with hundreds of tractors and other vehicles as they rallied against the government and agriculture policies set by the European Union.

Public transport came to a standstill during the morning rush hour in several parts of the Czech capital. The street leading to the government office where the protesters planned to present their demands was completely blocked.

“Our goal is not to block the traffic in Prague, our goal is to present the problems in agriculture,” said Martin Pycha, the head of the Czech Agricultural Association, one of the organizers of the protest.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused to Prague commuters.

A similar protest with farmers driving their tractors was held in Prague a month ago. Tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters have rallied across Europe in recent weeks to voice their frustration over a range of issues, from insufficiently regulated cheap imports to overbearing environmental rules and red tape. The Czech farmers, specifically, demand the lower taxation of farmland ownership and want the subsidies they receive from the EU to be exempt from taxes. Farmers also complain about the low prices of their products and say grain and other agriculture products coming from Ukraine and other countries harm the market. Some of the farmers held up banners on Thursday reading: “We want equal conditions,” and “Stop the liquidation of Czech agriculture.” The government appeared eager to let the farmers have their say. “I respect the right of anyone to protest and I'm ready for a fair discussion with the farmers,” Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny said.(AP) RUP RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024