Left Menu

Govt raises MSP for raw jute by Rs 285 to Rs 5,335 per quintal for FY25

In the current season 2023-24, the government has procured a record amount of more than 6.24 lakh bales of raw jute at the cost of Rs 524.32 crore, benefitting around 1.65 lakh farmers.The MSP for 2024-25 will ensure a return of 64.8 per cent over the all-India weighted average cost of production, an official release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:42 IST
Govt raises MSP for raw jute by Rs 285 to Rs 5,335 per quintal for FY25
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday raised MSP for raw jute by Rs 285 to Rs 5,335 per quintal for the 2024-25 season.

The decision to fix the minimum support price (MSP) of raw jute (TDN-3 equivalent to earlier TD-5 grade) was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

He said the decision will greatly benefit farmers in eastern states, especially West Bengal. In the current season 2023-24, the government has procured a record amount of more than 6.24 lakh bales of raw jute at the cost of Rs 524.32 crore, benefitting around 1.65 lakh farmers.

The MSP for 2024-25 will ensure a return of 64.8 per cent over the all-India weighted average cost of production, an official release said. The MSP of raw jute for the 2024-25 season is in line with the principle of fixing the minimum support price at a level of at least 1.5 times all India's weighted average cost of production as announced by the government in the Budget 2018-19.

The decision is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as a central government nodal agency to undertake price support operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024