Assam: 1 lakh diyas lit in Golaghat to welcome PM Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, the people of Bokakhat in Golaghat district on Thursday evening lighted 1 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at Bokakhat to welcome the Prime Minister. In a gesture of warm welcome of the Prime Minister, the people of Bokakhat have illuminated 1 lakh diyas.

Assam Agriculture Minister and local MLA Atul Bora, state Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary, and Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also attended the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kaziranga on March 8 evening and will stay overnight at Kaziranga National Park.

On March 9 morning, he will visit the Kaziranga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects for Assam, including Rs 3,992 crore project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier on Thursday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million MT to 1 Million MT with a cost of Rs 768 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore. As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the Prime Minister will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both centre and state government. (ANI)

