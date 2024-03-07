Olympics-Italy celebrates progress on Milan 2026 Games village

Italy marked progress on construction of the Olympic village in Milan on Thursday, hoisting the Italian flag with the main outline of the buildings for athletes in place ahead of schedule for the 2026 event.

The International Olympic Committee last month warned the local organisers that some of their projects are facing "challenging timelines" ahead of the Games that will take place from Feb 6-22, 2026. The venue with the tightest deadline looks to be a new sliding track in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Alpine ski resort that will host the Games along with Milan.

However, the mood was positive on Thursday as Italian former figure skater Valentina Marchei raised the national flag at the site, flanked by official mascots Tina and Milo. One of the real estate firms involved in the construction of the Olympic village, rising up on former railway land in Milan, said work was well advanced.

The buildings "will be completed by July 2025 as forecast. As of today, we are three months ahead of schedule," said Manfredi Catella, CEO of developer COIMA. The village will host 1,700 athletes during the Games and after the event will provide low-price accommodation for students.

"Our goal is to be able to open the student residence in 2026," said Catella. The lack of affordable housing for students in Italy's financial capital prompted some to sleep in tents outside their universities for a few days last year in a symbolic protest.

