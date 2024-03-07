Russia extends suspension of publishing oil and gas statistics
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russia government has ordered that the suspension on publishing statistics on oil, gas and condensate be extended by one year until April 1, 2025, a document published on the official governmental website showed on Thursday.
Previously, the publication of such statistics was suspended until April 1, 2024.
Moscow has suspended or delayed publishing key statistics since the start of what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maxim Rodionov
- Russia
- Elaine Hardcastle
- Moscow
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At G20 meeting, Western ministers criticize Russia over Ukraine
US, Japan, S. Korea to cooperate on Russia-bound export controls, Tokyo says
Senate panel to hold hearing on use of US chips in Russian weapons
Senate panel to hold hearing on use of US chips in Russian weapons
Russia has fired more than 8,000 missiles, 4,630 drones in war so far, Kyiv says