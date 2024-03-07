Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan dares Sharad Pawar to win at least one seat in LS polls

Left Menu

Leaving no option for farmers other than suicide is Modis guarantee, Pawar said at Lonavala.Asked about the NCP SP chiefs statement, Mahajan said, He was Union agriculture minister for a long time.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday challenged NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to win at least one Lok Sabha seat in the coming general elections.

He was speaking to reporters in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

''I challenge Pawar to try and win at least one Lok Sabha seat in the elections. People know what (prime minister Narendra) Modi's guarantee is, and how it benefits them,'' Mahajan said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar said at a rally in Pune district that the only thing that increased during Modi's tenure was farmer suicides as the government failed to fulfill its promise of doubling farmers' income. ''Leaving no option for farmers other than suicide is Modi's guarantee,'' Pawar said at Lonavala.

Asked about the NCP (SP) chief's statement, Mahajan said, ''He was Union agriculture minister for a long time. What did he do for farmers?''

