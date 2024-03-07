Andhra Pradesh: Police arrest 4 suspects in robbery at SBI Uttarakanchi branch

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested four members of a gang of seven who allegedly robbed SBI Uttarakanchi, police said on Thursday. A search operation is underway in various states by special police teams to arrest the remaining three accused, police added.

"4 arrested for robbery in SBI Uttarakanchi Br-APPolice: On February 7, 2024, at midnight, a group of miscreants entered into Uttarakanchi village branch of SBI in Prathipadu mandal, Kakinada district. They are a gang of 7 who are committing bank robberies in various states," the police said in a post on 'X'. "Immediately after the robbery, the Peddapuram cops formed special teams and conducted searches for the accused in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, & today they arrested 4," the police said in another post.

The police have seized 1 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 29 lakh and cash more than Rs 1 lakh. The total assets recovered from the accused are over Rs 30 lakh, said police. "Cops seized gold jewellery (1 kg) worth Rs 29,50,000 and cash worth Rs 1,19,700. Total assets recovered are Rs 30,69,700," they said in a post.

This case pertains to the robbery that took place on February 7, 2024, in the SBI Uttarakanchi, where the criminals used gas cutters to break open the windows and lockers to loot jewellery and cash. "They used gas cutters to break open the windows and lockers & looted Rs 1,18,84,296 worth of 3.280 kg of gold jewellery, Rs 27,34,032 in cash, an electronic weighing machine, and a cash counting machine from the bank," police said in a post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)