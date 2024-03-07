Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Police arrest 4 suspects in robbery at SBI Uttarakanchi branch

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested 4 members of a gang of 7 who allegedly robbed SBI Uttarakanchi, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Police arrest 4 suspects in robbery at SBI Uttarakanchi branch
Seized gold jewelry and cash by Andhra Pradesh police. (Photo: @APPOLICE100). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested four members of a gang of seven who allegedly robbed SBI Uttarakanchi, police said on Thursday. A search operation is underway in various states by special police teams to arrest the remaining three accused, police added.

"4 arrested for robbery in SBI Uttarakanchi Br-APPolice: On February 7, 2024, at midnight, a group of miscreants entered into Uttarakanchi village branch of SBI in Prathipadu mandal, Kakinada district. They are a gang of 7 who are committing bank robberies in various states," the police said in a post on 'X'. "Immediately after the robbery, the Peddapuram cops formed special teams and conducted searches for the accused in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, & today they arrested 4," the police said in another post.

The police have seized 1 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 29 lakh and cash more than Rs 1 lakh. The total assets recovered from the accused are over Rs 30 lakh, said police. "Cops seized gold jewellery (1 kg) worth Rs 29,50,000 and cash worth Rs 1,19,700. Total assets recovered are Rs 30,69,700," they said in a post.

This case pertains to the robbery that took place on February 7, 2024, in the SBI Uttarakanchi, where the criminals used gas cutters to break open the windows and lockers to loot jewellery and cash. "They used gas cutters to break open the windows and lockers & looted Rs 1,18,84,296 worth of 3.280 kg of gold jewellery, Rs 27,34,032 in cash, an electronic weighing machine, and a cash counting machine from the bank," police said in a post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024