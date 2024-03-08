President Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha; PM Modi says "testament to Nari Shakti"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and termed the announcement on International Women's Day a "powerful testament" to India's "Nari Shakti." PM Modi took to X to congratulate Murty and said her contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," PM Modi posted on X on Friday. The Prime Minister also wished Murty, 73, a fruitful Parliamentary tenure.

The well-known author has contributed to English and Kannada literature and had retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contributions in the field of social work

In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri. Murty is married to co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (ANI)

