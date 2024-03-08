Left Menu

Andhra Dy CM offers clothes to deities at Srisailam Temple on Maha Shivratri

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Friday offered clothes to the deities at the Srisailam Temple during a traditional ceremony on the eve of Maha Shivratri.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:08 IST
Andhra Dy CM offers clothes to deities at Srisailam Temple on Maha Shivratri
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Friday offered clothes to the deities at the Srisailam Temple during a traditional ceremony on the eve of Maha Shivratri. In keeping with tradition, special pujas were conducted at the temple's Rajagopuram, culminating in a resolution as part of which clothes were offered to the deities.

Loosely translated to the 'royal tower', Rajagopuram refers to the entrance to temples across the country. They are typically equipped with four entrances, with one of them being a grand gate. After the resolution in line with tradition, ministers and legislators were seen entering the temple with clothes that they offered to the deities.

This practice has echoes of an ancient tradition as part of which emperors, kings, and royal families used to present clothes to deities during festivals in the renowned Sri Sailakshetra. Keeping up with this historic custom, the state government has continued with the practice of offering clothes to deities during the Mahashivratri and Dussehra celebrations, reinforcing the cultural legacy of Sri Sailakshetra.

The traditional offering was made at the Rajagopuram of the temple, with Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy, president of the Devasthanam Board of Trustees, SS Chandrasekhara Azad, special officer of the Utsav, D Peddiraja, executive officer, along with various board members, temple officials, priests, Vedic scholars, and others extending a warm welcome to the ministers and legislators. The traditional ceremony was conducted in the presence of local legislator Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy.

As part of the offerings, flowers, fruits, clothes and money were presented to the deities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024