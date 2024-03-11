CAA implemented across India, brings relief to persecuted minorities, say BJP leaders

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for notifying the rules under Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 across the nation. Taking to X, Kumar said, "A landmark moment in the history of India as the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah has notified the rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act - 2019."

BJP MP K Laxman also commended PM Modi and Amit Shah for their unwavering determination in implementing the CAA. In a post on X, Laxman said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah implemented the CAA across the nation with unwavering determination."

He further said that this decision would bring relief to persecuted minority communities in the neighbouring countries. "This historic decision brings great relief to oppressed minority communities in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every Indian extends a warm welcome to persecuted refugees," he added.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule. Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May.

Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It's notable that authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, both politically sensitive regions on this matter, have not been empowered with these citizenship-granting authorities thus far. (ANI)

