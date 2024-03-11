"Country is now prepared for everything": Ex-Air Marshal SB Deo after first flight test of Agni-5 missile

After the Agni-5 MIRV missile, developed by defence research centre DRDO for over a decade, took its first flight on Monday, former Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo (Retd) said that the launch is very 'significant' as the country joins the elite list of nations with test of Agni-V MIRV technology. Speaking to ANI, he further said that the launch of the missile sends a clear message that the country is now prepared for everything.

"... We are in a few handful countries who have this technology like the USA, France, Russia and maybe the UK. From this perspective, the launch is very significant. But the most significant message that we want to send is that we are prepared for everything," Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo (Retd.) said. He also said, "In case we put our minds to it and we are forced to use our strategic deterrence, it can't be stopped. The message is very clear now, leave us alone, don't trouble us and if you trouble us, trouble will find you that you can't handle."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the development of "Mission Divyastra" -- an indigenously developed, landmark weapons system that alters the country's geopolitics and strategic position and significantly changes the situation in southeast Asia. The Agni-5 MIRV missile, developed by defence research centre DRDO for over a decade, took its first flight today. MIRVs consist of several reentry vehicles, each equipped to carry 2-10 nuclear warheads. These warheads can be designated for various targets, spaced hundreds of kilometers apart. Alternatively, multiple warheads can target a single location.

PM hailed DRDO scientists for developing this technology. "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi announced on X. A MIRV is a ballistic missile payload designed for exoatmospheric deployment, housing multiple warheads, each capable of targeting distinct objectives. While primarily associated with intercontinental ballistic missiles equipped with thermonuclear warheads, the concept extends beyond strict limitations. An intermediate variant, the Multiple Reentry Vehicle (MRV) missile, disperses multiple warheads without individual targeting. (ANI)

