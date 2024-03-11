"AMMK likely to form alliance with BJP," says Gen Secy TTV Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced on Monday that the party is likely to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dhinakaran said, "We had a phone conversation with Union Ministers (VK Singh and Kishan Reddy) via TN BJP state president Annamalai. Talks are smooth. We will support the NDA. Unfortunately, I was out of town so we had a phone conversation."

"We, Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK), are going to ally with the BJP to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We have given unconditional support to the BJP Alliance," said Dhinakaran. Asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party is a religious party, the AMMK General Secretary says, "BJP is a necessary party in this period for the development of India."

The AMMK General Secretary also said that the party will continue to raise its voice for the welfare of the people in Tamil Nadu and to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu. "At the same time, we will not hesitate to ask for all the necessary rights in Tamil Nadu from the central government," he added.

Earlier, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that the rebel AIADMK leaders would join hands with TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK). The expelled AIADMK leader also said that the BJP leadership had been in constant touch with him.

"The BJP leadership has been in regular touch with me (in recent times). Will the AIADMK accept if the BJP asks for replacing (AIADMK general secretary) Palaniswami? Will they replace him? Then how can they ask to change BJP State Leadership? What rights do they have?", Panneerselvam said. (ANI)

