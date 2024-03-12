PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Visakhapatnam today

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam via video conferencing on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 07:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam via video conferencing on Tuesday (March 12). The two new trains will operate between Visakhapatnam-Puri and Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad. With this, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains operational from Visakhapatnam will be three.

During the occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate completed portions of railway line doubling projects and other infrastructural developments, which will enhance train connectivity and contribute to the overall development of the region. 'One Station, One Product' stalls over the division will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair Division) Saurabh Prasad said that of the two Vande Bharat trains, one will run between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar and the other will operate between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. "These two new Vande Bharat Express trains are in addition to the existing service on this route," the DRM Prasad told ANI.

As of date, 41 Vande Bharat train services are operating across the Indian Railways, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks. These Vande Bharat Express trains touch 24 states and 256 districts. The Ministry of Railways has launched the 'One Station, One Product' (OSOP) scheme to promote the 'Vocal for Local' vision of the Government of India, provide a market for local and indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalized sections of society.

This scheme aims to provide enhanced opportunities for livelihood to local artisans, potters, weavers, handloom weavers, and craftsmen through the provision of sale outlets at railway stations across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

