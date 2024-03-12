Left Menu

PM Modi to witness tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan on Tuesday. The exercise 'Bharat Shakti' will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities, the release said.

Indian Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication. Indian Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations, it stated.

In a clear indication of India's readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, Bharat Shakti highlights the resilience, innovation, and strength of India's domestic defence capabilities on the global stage. The programme exemplifies the nation's strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry. (ANI)

