Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Septuagenarian trampled to death by wild elephant in Tiger reserve

A 74-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here on Tuesday morning, forest officials said. However, the tusker retaliated and trampled him to death on the spot, forest officials said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 12-03-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 09:12 IST
Tamil Nadu: Septuagenarian trampled to death by wild elephant in Tiger reserve
  • Country:
  • India

A 74-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here on Tuesday morning, forest officials said. According to villagers of Diginarai in Thalavady forest range located within Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here, Mathiya (74) of Geerahalli area, went to a private land on Monday night to carry out his duties as a watchman of the land to prevent the entry of wild animals which would damage the standing crops. Early today morning, he noticed an adult elephant entering the land, and burst crackers to scare it. However, the tusker retaliated and trampled him to death on the spot, forest officials said. Hearing the elephant's trumpet and Mathiya's cries, the locals rushed to the spot where they found him motionless with injuries from the trampling. They immediately contacted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024